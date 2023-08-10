Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $217.83. 1,708,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,011. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

