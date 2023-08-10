Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.62. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

