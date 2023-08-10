Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TRV traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $167.29. 1,279,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,774. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average is $176.81.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

