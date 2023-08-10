Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $97.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,204. The firm has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

