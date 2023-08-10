Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

