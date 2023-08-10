Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.38. 2,566,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,485. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

