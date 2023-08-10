Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Illumina by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Illumina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.03 and a 52-week high of $248.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.