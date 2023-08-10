Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. 3,661,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,655. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

