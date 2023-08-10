Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,037. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

