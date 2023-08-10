Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,865 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Ross Stores worth $115,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Ross Stores by 656.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after acquiring an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $113.03. 1,590,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.46. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

