Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires 234,848 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,848 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions comprises approximately 2.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 810,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,602. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $403,993.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

