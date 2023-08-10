Roubaix Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright accounts for 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CW traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $204.77. The company had a trading volume of 111,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,260. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.21 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

