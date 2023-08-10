Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PowerSchool as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at $17,345,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in PowerSchool by 290.1% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,005,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 747,600 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 305,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 271,642 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $569,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,115,882.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $569,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,115,882.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $26.05.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

