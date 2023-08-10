Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.70. 3,146,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $328.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

