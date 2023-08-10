Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 195,934 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,104,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.78. 346,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,772. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.36. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $97.60 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

