Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,325,000. Zeit Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,016.7% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 81,430 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.32. 777,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

