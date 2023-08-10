Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,924 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.66.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $330.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.