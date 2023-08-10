Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $563.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,367. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $538.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

