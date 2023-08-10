Roundview Capital LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,691 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.47. 1,710,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,613. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

