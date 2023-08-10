Roundview Capital LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,298,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,017,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $246.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

