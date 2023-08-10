Roundview Capital LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 97,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 94,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,065,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,927,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

