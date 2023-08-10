Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $266,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,737,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $266,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,737,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,743 shares of company stock worth $236,855,509 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,795. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.33. The firm has a market cap of $202.42 billion, a PE ratio of 552.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.