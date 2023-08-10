Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 1,151 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,682,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,779,000 after buying an additional 206,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 886,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.73. 289,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

