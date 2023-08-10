Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,175,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rover Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 114,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,821. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.56. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Rover Group’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Rover Group by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,386,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in Rover Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 618,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rover Group

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.