Royal Bank of Canada Boosts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $34.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. 333,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a current ratio of 20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. 89bio has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $646,938. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

