Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target to $12.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,062. The company has a market cap of $146.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.45. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.20. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $82.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

