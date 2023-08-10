Royal Bank of Canada Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $260.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $191.71. 1,604,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

