Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $328.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $337.00 to $328.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

ILMN stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,243. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina has a 12 month low of $175.90 and a 12 month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $679,269,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

