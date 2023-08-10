Royal Bank of Canada Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $140.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperformer rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 378.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $566,424 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

