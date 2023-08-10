RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $8.35

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $8.08. RPC shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 235,941 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RES. Citigroup lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get RPC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPC

RPC Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). RPC had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $415.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

RPC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RPC by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RPC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth about $288,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.