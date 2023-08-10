Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Price Target Lowered to $1.40 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.90 to $1.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.97% from the stock’s current price.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

RBT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 4,686,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Rubicon Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubicon Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich purchased 240,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $100,864.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,531.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rubicon Technologies by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubicon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.