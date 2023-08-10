Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Price Target Lowered to $1.40 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.90 to $1.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.97% from the stock's current price.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

RBT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 4,686,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Rubicon Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubicon Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich purchased 240,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $100,864.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,531.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rubicon Technologies by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubicon Technologies



Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

