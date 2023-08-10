Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,107 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $99,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

