Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,957 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Amgen worth $108,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.90. 988,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day moving average is $234.89. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.