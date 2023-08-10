Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,102 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Otis Worldwide worth $88,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after buying an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,035. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

