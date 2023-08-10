Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $77.45 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,915 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Marathon Petroleum worth $77,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

MPC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,557. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $147.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

