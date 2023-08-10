Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $78.84 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $78,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

UPS stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.85. 1,774,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

