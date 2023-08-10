Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $83.53 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453,064 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,581 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.82% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $83,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 1,278,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

