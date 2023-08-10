Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,717,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $102,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TCOM. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.6 %

TCOM stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,748,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,019. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.