Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $95,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $434.58. 3,114,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.