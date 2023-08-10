Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of AON worth $111,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.94. The company had a trading volume of 276,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,014. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.72 and its 200-day moving average is $320.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.