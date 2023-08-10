Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,648 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $71,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $69,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,731.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,194,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 0.6 %

BIIB stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.73. The stock had a trading volume of 371,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,388. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.42 and a 200 day moving average of $285.55. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.