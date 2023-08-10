RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RXST. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get RxSight alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RXST

RxSight Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RxSight has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $938.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.66.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 88.72% and a negative return on equity of 53.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RxSight will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RxSight by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.