Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
RHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.17.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.7 %
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
