Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $89.23. 327,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,533,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

