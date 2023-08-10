Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.17.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

RHP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.23. 327,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,585. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $98.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after purchasing an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 384,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.