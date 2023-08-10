Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHPFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

RHP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.23. 327,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,585. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $98.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after purchasing an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 384,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

