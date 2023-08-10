Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 12.0% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 193,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,372. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

