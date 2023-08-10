Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 236 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,263 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 311,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.66. 262,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,040. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $1,947,408.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,473,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,473,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,408 shares of company stock worth $4,302,864. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.