Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 8,618 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.3% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.20. 4,712,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,305. The stock has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

