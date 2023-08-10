Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

SBH stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 423,610 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

