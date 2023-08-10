Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
SBH stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
