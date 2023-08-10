Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 1,324 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $13,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $71,679.63.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Everspin Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,572. The company has a market cap of $206.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everspin Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.